TAMUCC students helping Harvey recovery

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - Students at the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi spent their alternative winter break helping out the City of Rockport.

Normally the students go to other parts of the Country to volunteer, but this year, since the need was close to home, the students decided to roll up their sleeves and help with the cleanup effort in the Coastal Bend.

"We've been working with several organizations," Megan Greige said. "Two different houses."

"I decided to do it because one," Grant Kendall said. "Make a difference and make an impact."

Students will wrap up their Rockport trip this Sunday and return to school on Jan. 16.

