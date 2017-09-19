TAMUK breaks ground on new music building

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - It was a big day Tuesday at Texas A&M University-Kingsville as university leaders and State officials broke ground on the school's new music building.

The new building, which will cost nearly $50 million to build, will be some 90,000 square feet. It will have a nearly 500-seat performance hall along with a 100-seat recital and lecture hall. There will also be four rehearsal halls for band, choir and orchestra.

The funds for the building comes courtesy a $60 million capital construction revenue bond from the State.

"We're a member of the National Association of Schools in Music," TAMUK President Dr. Steven Tallant said. "We had to get a new building."

The new building will replace the current music building, which was built in 1959.

