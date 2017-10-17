TAMUK gets additional spots for College Station vet program

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The college goal to become a veterinarian has increased throughout time, and the only university in Texas to offer that degree has been Texas A&M University-College Station.

Texas A&M only offers a total of 132 spots for their vet program across the country, so competition to get into the program is high. However, soon students at Texas A&M University-Kingsville will be able to get a spot in that program with the passing of a memorandum from both universities.

TAMUK students who are a part of the vet medical school program will have a chance to guarantee themselves a spot in the vet program in College Station. The memorandum adds five spots just for students who attend TAMUK.

The students must meet the essential requirements such as straight A's and complete prerequisites from their vet medical school. With the five spots added just for TAMUK students, they can also compete in the 132 spots College Station has to offer.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV