TAMUK grad to speak about new book detailing borders with U.S. and Canada

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port A Family Gets Home
-
A fresh start for family who lost home to Hurricane Harvey
-
8 people dead in shooting at Plano home
-
WTLV Live Video
-
Baby shower a surprise for family
-
Witness heard up to 40 shots in Plano killings
-
Country artist donate to Coastal Bend areas impacted by Harvey
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part I
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part 3
-
Four men arrested for sexual assault
More Stories
-
Live Hurricane Irma blog: Polk Fire Rescue stops…Sep. 9, 2017, 11:21 p.m.
-
First responers honored downtownSep 11, 2017, 9:08 a.m.
-
Javelina grad and journalist to share experience of…Sep 11, 2017, 8:27 a.m.