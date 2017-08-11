Close TAMUK holds summer commencement ceremony More than 425 graduates walked the stage Friday as Texas A&M University-Kingsville held their summer commencement ceremony. KIII STAFF , KIII 7:18 PM. CDT August 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - More than 425 graduates walked the stage Friday as Texas A&M University-Kingsville held their summer commencement ceremony. Congrats, grads! © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Family of murder-suicide victim speaks out Odem Replaces Coach, QB Man finds newborn, just hours old, abandoned outside Truck driver dies in rollover Sinton Relying on Skill Guys Hide tide forces traffic closure on area beach Local business helps family of injured child Local doctor arrested on more sexual assault charges Winner announced in Screenwriting contest Correctional officer arrested for assaulting inmate More Stories Operation Safe Return This Saturday! Aug. 9, 2017, 3:06 p.m. National Guard tears down troubled homes in Robstown Aug 11, 2017, 7:22 p.m. Judge throws out DJ's case against Taylor Swift Aug 11, 2017, 6:52 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs