KIII
Close

TAMUK holds summer commencement ceremony

More than 425 graduates walked the stage Friday as Texas A&M University-Kingsville held their summer commencement ceremony.

KIII STAFF , KIII 7:18 PM. CDT August 11, 2017

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - More than 425 graduates walked the stage Friday as Texas A&M University-Kingsville held their summer commencement ceremony.
 
Congrats, grads!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories