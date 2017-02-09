TAMUK host STEM summit for kids

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Some young minds in Kingsville getting a look at what a career in the engineering field could look like. They took part in an event called "Falling In Love With STEM". Engineering students from Texas A&M Kingsville brought some of their coolest projects to Gillett Intermediate School in Kingsville. Their hope was to inspire the young students to pursue a career in engineering.

(© 2017 KIII)