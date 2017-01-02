TAMUK makes list of top schools for avoiding winter weather

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Our lack of real winter weather in the Coastal Bend has helped to place Texas A&M University-Kingsville near the top of another national survey -- this time a list of the top schools where you can avoid the ravages of winter!

CollegeMagazine.com put out the list and the Kingsville campus came in seventh. The magazine pointed out that students at the university typically live with sunny skies for 227 days out of the year, and winter clothing is not on the checklist of student needs.

Azuza Pacific University in Southern California placed number one on the list with an average of nearly 300 sun filled days.

