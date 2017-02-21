TAMUK Negotiation Seminar

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Texas A&M University Kingsville is hosting a seminar on Crisis Management using Negotiation techniques.

When: A workshop on Crisis Management Using Negotiation Techniques will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Negotiating Online will be held Tuesday, March 28.

The final seminar for the semester is Reading Nonverbal Cues and Clues: Body Language and Negotiating Tuesday, April 25.

Time: All seminars will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Kingsville Chamber of Commerce.

The deadline to sign up is three days prior to each event.

Admission in $25.

Current Texas A&M-Kingsville students, faculty and staff can email CFN@tamuk.edu to receive a code for a 20 percent discount. To register, visit www.tamuk.edu/cba/Negotiation.html.

For more information, contact Dr. John Cicala, director of the Center for Negotiation at CFN@tamuk.edu or 361-593-4429.

