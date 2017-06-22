TAMUK President attends hearing in D.C. on new Farm Bill

WASHINGTON D.C. (KIII NEWS) - Dr. Steven Tallant, president of Texas A&M University-Kingsville, went before the House Agriculture Committee Thursday in Washington D.C. for a hearing to discuss the reauthorization of the 2014 Farm Bill.

Tallant will be there to represent Hispanic serving institutions and will discuss the success the university has achieved in agriculture-related fields and how reauthorization of the bill and funding could lead to continued success.

The hearing, titled "The Next Farm Bill: University Research," can be seen live by clicking here.

