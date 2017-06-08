Close TAMUK receives $4.5 million donation from Welhausen Foundation KIII Staff , KIII 2:49 PM. CDT June 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - The Welhausen Foundation has donated $4.5 million to go toward student programs at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.A $500,000 endowment will go toward scholarships and program needs. © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Two arrested, one at large in Mathis shooting 'Dry drowning' claims life of four-year-old Local companies apply to work with Exxon-Mobil Man saves life of choking child CCISD retirement banquet Two-year-old found wandering the streets Teachers react to special session agenda WUSA Breaking News 2 Venezuelan journalist now in Corpus Christi Family of NSA leaker speaking out More Stories TAMUK receives $4.5 million donation from Welhausen… Jun. 8, 2017, 2:49 p.m. How much for a sandwich? Try $90,000 in lost savings Jun. 8, 2017, 12:51 p.m. Bill Cosby trial Day 4: His words in years-old… Jun. 8, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
