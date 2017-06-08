KIII
TAMUK receives $4.5 million donation from Welhausen Foundation

KIII Staff , KIII 2:49 PM. CDT June 08, 2017

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - The Welhausen Foundation has donated $4.5 million to go toward student programs at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

A $500,000 endowment will go toward scholarships and program needs.

