TAMUK remembering students
Two well known Texas A&M University-Kingsville students are being remembered this week. Toshin Oloba and Oscar Fuentes were killed in a car wreck along Highway 77 over the weekend after the car they were in plunged into the San Antonio River.
KIII 5:21 PM. CST February 27, 2017
