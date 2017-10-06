TAMUK student tests positive for tuberculosis

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - Texas A&M University-Kingsville has confirmed that at least one of their students has tested positive for tuberculosis.

Now state health officials are getting involved, checking with other students who may have been exposed.

So far the one student is the only person at the school who has tested positive, and they are currently undergoing treatment.

"The Department of State Health Services informed us that we have an active TB case and that the individual was in a temporary isolated location and was receiving antibiotics," said Joelda Castillo-Alaniz, Director of Student Health at TAMUK.

Officials said TB is less contagious than chicken pox, measles or mumps. It is not spread through casual contact like handshakes or sharing food, but those who have been in close contact with the student are being looked at for possibly having caught the infectious disease.

"They are identifying people who have had very close contact on a regular basis with the individual, and from there they will let us know what the next step is," Castillo-Alaniz said.

TB is preventable through a vaccine and is treatable with antibiotics. Around the state, there are about 1,500 reported cases of TB each year, and around the world some nine million people catch the disease each year.

