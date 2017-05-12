TAMUK students are happy to accept their diplomas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Friday was a big day at Texas A&M Kingsville as a group of seniors today took that all-important walk across the stage.

Several students in agriculture, natural resources and human sciences took part in this graduation.

State Representative J.M. Lozano delivered the commencement speech.

One student said it's been four long years and it was something they really wanted to accomplish.

TAMUK will hold two more graduation ceremonies over the weekend.

