TAMUK students get lesson on the dangers of drunk driving

It's Homecoming week at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, a week that will likely include plenty of partying. However, university administrators hope to make sure it doesn't get out of hand.

The school offered demonstrations Tuesday to show students what its really like to engage in dangerous behavior like driving drunk.

The school offered demonstrations Tuesday to show students what its really like to engage in dangerous behavior like driving drunk.

Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson was there and came back with the details.

