TAMUK students killed in weekend crash identified

KIII NEWS - The names of two Texas A&M University-Kingsville students who were killed in a car crash this weekend have been identified.

DPS Troopers say Oscar Fuentes and Ebenezer "Tosin" Oloba were were traveling north of Refugio when they crashed into the San Antonio River. Investigators are not sure how their car ended up in the water.

There was "no damage to any of the structures, railings, or side walls of the bridge" according to DPS Trooper Nathan Brandley.

A candlelight vigil has been planned at Texas A&M University- Kingsville Tuesday, February 27th at 8 p.m. The vigil will be held in front of the Javelina statues on University Blvd.

