TAMUK students move in to dormitories

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - With the first day of school just around the corner, students at Texas A&M University-Kingsville made their way to campus Monday for move-in day.

Students living in the residence halls on campus were busy loading gear into their new rooms. Several groups volunteered to help the students get back in their dorms, including members of the football team, basketball team and students involved with Greek life.

The school provided a snow cone truck and water stations to make sure students were staying hydrated during the hot day.

