Tar build up on beach

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Local high school bands perform at Texas Jazz FestOct 22, 2017, 7:10 p.m.
-
Local cab company warns against unmarked carsOct 22, 2017, 11:28 p.m.
-
Oil and tar washes up on local beaches after barge fireOct 22, 2017, 6:54 p.m.