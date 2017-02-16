STX Task Force

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Illegal immigrants, drugs and cash are all on the radar of the South Texas Drug Task Force agents.

Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson road along with officers who gave some insight on what they look for out on the highway when making a stop.

Cars being pulled over is a common site in the Kleberg area.

Agents said that the task force has been keeping an eye on Highway 77, one of the biggest corridors for illegal activity, and looking for special signs of anyone carrying illegal drugs or illegal immigrants.

Once agents spot a change in behavior after they have been noticed, they look for a legal reason to pull the driver over. Agents are then able to explain the reason they pulled the driver over, and even show video.

Agents speak with drivers and ask questions while K-9 units sniff around the vehicle.

If the driver and vehicle are clean, they set on their way.

(© 2017 KIII)