Taxpayers have until July 20 to file late protest against appraisals

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you want to file a protest against the appraised value of your home, you still have time. The Nueces County Appraisal District is accepting protests up until July 20.

Residents must protest with a letter stating why the protest comes after the filing deadline, which is listed on the Notice of Appraised Value. It must be sent to the Nueces County Appraisal Review Board at 201 N. Chaparral, Corpus Christi, Texas 78401.

If the cause for the late protest is approved, a hearing will be held.

If you did not receive the Notice of Appraised Value, you can access a protest form at the Nueces County Appraisal District or the Texas Comptroller website. You will be notified by the ARB of a hearing date. The amount of property tax based on the contested property value must be paid by Jan. 31, 2018.

For more information, call 361-696-7683 or email rmaupin@nuecescad.net.

