T.C. Ayers pool closed after reports of 'aggressive algae'

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department has temporarily closed T.C Ayers Pool after safety concerns.

Officials say the pool has contracted an aggressive type of algae which does not respond to typical pool treatments. The pool is expected to reopen Saturday, July 15th.

In the meantime you can still swim at the Collier, Greenwood, and H-E-B pools.

