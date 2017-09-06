TEA establishes hotline for parents of displaced students

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Parents with children who were displaced from their schools by Hurricane Harvey now have a hotline they can call for information on public education options.

The number is 512-463-9603, and the Texas Education Agency said it will be staffed from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, including weekends.

Three Aransas County school districts -- Aransas County ISD, Aransas Pass ISD and Port Aransas ISD -- had to close their doors due to the heavy damage they sustained during Hurricane Harvey. At least two other districts in the Corpus Christi area also anticipate closure beyond the week of Sept. 11.

A central resource page has also been established on the TEA website where parents can find information and resources related to issues dealing with Hurricane Harvey. To view that resource page, click here.

© 2017 KIII-TV