Teachers react to special session agenda

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mathis shooting
-
Mom charged after snake bites baby
-
Grand jury to decide charges in beating case
-
Venezuelan journalist now in Corpus Christi
-
Residents of Riviera given all-clear to use water
-
Parents of Winner speak
-
Man dies from vibrio after going into Gulf
-
Bounty hunter laid to rest
-
Raw: Attorney releases witness video in connection with fatal beating
-
Sinton Gets Send Off from Fans
More Stories
-
Two arrested, one on the run in fatal Mathis shootingJun. 6, 2017, 11:17 p.m.
-
Man saves life of choking child in movie theaterJun. 7, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
-
Coastal Bend teachers react to Texas special session agendaJun. 7, 2017, 6:22 p.m.