Teacher/Student improper relationship trend growing in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It seems to be a growing epidemic - teachers getting involved in relationships with their own students. Recently a 31-year-old CCISD teacher at Collegiate High School, Brian Sellers, was arrested after authorities say he confessed to having a sexual relationship with one of his students.

But just how prevalent is problem? New numbers from the State reveal some shocking insight.

Our Bill Churchwell has more on the numbers and what the Governor is hoping to do to curb the numbers.

