Teddy bear drive nets 750 bears for local women's shelter, courts

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Representatives from the Women's Shelter of South Texas and Stuffed With Love for Nueces County Court at Law 5 were on hand for a special teddy bear donation Thursday thanks to American Bank.

This year's teddy bear drive brought in nearly 750 bears. They will be handed to children who are coming into the court from tough situations. The Women's Shelter will also give the bears to the victims of crime and abuse throughout the year.

This is the 22nd year for the teddy bear drive.

(© 2017 KIII)