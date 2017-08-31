Teen gets Texas flag signed by President back

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An update to a story we first brought you on Tuesday when an excited teenager called his Mom to tell her President Trump waved his Texas flag in front of spectators at the Annaville Fire Station.

The Commander and Chief's staff presented a signed flag to firefighters but the 15-year-old says it was the same one he had in the crowd earlier.

On Thursday afternoon 15-year-old Marcos Garza and his mom walked up to the Annaville Fire Department Administration Building to pick up that flag.

Garza apologized for any confusion that may have happened in the wake of the flag incident. He also thanked the Annaville Fire Department, and wished them well.

© 2017 KIII-TV