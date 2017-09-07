Teen offering free hugs to first responders and hurricane victims

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - A local teen went to Rockport and offered free hugs to bring smiles to those who needed it the most.

"I'm giving out free hugs," Alexia Romero, 16, said.

The teen from Calallen said she was inspired after she saw frist hand how Hurricane Harvey left so many with so little.

"I went to the FEMA dome and I saw so many sad people," Romero said. "I decided you know what these people need something to smile about so im walking around with a free hugs sign."

To help further, Romero made a sweet deal with her parents.

"If I get a hundred hugs I can donate a hundred dollars to a charity of my choice," Romero said.

When she was in Port Aransas the day before, Romero recieved 200 hugs.

