Teen reunites with family after missing for hours

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police located and reunited a missing teen with his family on Sunday.

Jacob Munoz went missing Sunday after he went to go looking for his sister.

Munoz was last seen near Ray High School, close to his home.

Police and his family were concerned because he has down syndrome and learning disabilities. Several people helped and called in sightings throughout the city.

A call came into police that he was sighted at a restaurant and they went to investigate.

Moments before 10:00 p.m., Munoz was reunited with his family after wandering miles from his home.

Kiii reporter Briana Whitney was live to capture the emotional moment.

