Teen who barely survived accident recovering from her injuries

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A girl left in a coma for months and given a two-percent chance to live after an accident in 2015 is doing well now, according to her father.

Alex Ayala was 17 years old when she fell out of a friend's car and was run over back in September of 2015.

Medical professionals were unsure if she would pull through, but her father told 3News Monday that she is now able to live on her own, and is currently in living in Colorado.

Ayala's father said her breathing is a lot better and she will continue therapy to work toward walking without a cane.

