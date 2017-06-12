Teens volunteer for summer Sea City Work Camp

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - More than 100 teens are spending a week of their summer helping others in the 24th annual Sea City Work Camp.

The camp is a faith-based program where local high school students help the elderly who are not physically able or cannot afford to fix their homes. The group will be working on 10 different projects this summer.

This is volunteer Kendall Dusek's second year with the camp and she said she decided to do it again because she enjoys helping those who need it most.

The volunteers will mainly be spending the week re-roofing homes.

