KIII
Close

Tejano Civil Rights Museum hosts Die de los Muertos event

The Tejano Civil Rights Museum hosted a special celebration to mark the event. Kiii News Reporter Madeleine Dart went Live from the event with the details.

KIII 6:38 PM. CDT November 02, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Halloween may be over but Dia de los Muertos was in full swing Thursday in downtown Corpus Christi.

The Tejano Civil Rights Museum hosted a special celebration to mark the event. Kiii News Reporter Madeleine Dart went Live from the event with the details.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories