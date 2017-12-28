Tejeda facing more charges in Wood's murder

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - On Oct. 18, 2016, 21-year-old Breanna Wood went missing, her body was later discovered in a rural area near Robstown and on Thursday 3News learned that 27-year-old Joseph Tejeda, the man charged with the murder, has been re-indicted on more charges.

Tejeda is now facing four additional counts: capital murder, engaging in an organized criminal activity, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse. Tejeda was first indicted in March on a first-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors have been seeking capital murder which comes with only two punishment options: life in prison or the death penalty.

