Temporary change in water disinfectant announced for March

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - You might notice a strong smell of chlorine coming from your water starting March 6. The City of Corpus Christi announced Tuesday that they will be temporarily changing water disinfectant.

The change, or chlorine conversion, is a step the City said will allow them to add a new supplemental disinfectant called chloride dioxide to the water treatment process. Thee City said this additional layer of protection will improve the longterm quality of the city's drinking water.

The temporary change in disinfectants will last 6-8 weeks. During that time, the City said drinking water can be aerated (shaken) or refrigerated to reduce the taste and odor of chlorine.

For more information, visit www.corpuschristiwater.com.

