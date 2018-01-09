Temporary library set up at Ingleside Chamber of Commerce

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Ingleside residents can now go back to their public library, but they might not recognize it or any of the books inside.

Since Hurricane Harvey put the library out of business, a temporary library has been set up inside the Chamber of Commerce on Avenue J. Now there are several laptops and also fax and print equipment.

There is still no opening date for the public library.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV