Temporary Market in Ingleside

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - What started as a plan to feed twenty people, has turned into something much bigger.

The Knights of Columbus, along with various organizations and businesses, plan to feed over 1000 people. They've also set up shop at Our Lady of the Assumption in Ingleside, a town that was widely affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Everyone involved is taking to social media to spread the word; volunteers say first responders even went up and down streets inviting people to come.

All day, organizations and good Samaritans have been bringing in water, clothes, food and toiletries, but they need people to come and take it.

If you or anyone you know is in need of help, visit Our Lady of the Assumption at 2414 Main Street, Ingleside, Texas.

© 2017 KIII-TV