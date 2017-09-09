Tenessee residents bringing aid for Harvey victims

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - It's a fifteen hour drive from Nashville, Tennessee to Corpus Christi, but that's not deterring a diverse group of residents from bringing donations to the Coastal Bend.

Country artist Jackson Young along with local businesses packed a tour trailer with everything from cleaning wipes to water to distribute to Harvey Victims. In an article originally published by Nashville station WSMV, the trailer is fifty-three feet long and has nearly 46,000 pounds of donations.

The items will be distributed to those who were greatly affected by the hurricane. For assistance contact Manuela Thompson at (361) 425-9072.

