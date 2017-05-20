Tennis court dedicated to Coastal Bend tennis legends

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The ribbon cutting and dedication of HEB Tennis Center's brand new court was on Saturday.

The court is dedicated to Corpus Christi tennis legends Bob Mapes and Ron Woods.

The new courts are an upgrade to the center that opened back in the 60's. It has been renovated with new seating areas and new amenities.

Woods said it's exciting to see the center updated and that there will be a national tennis tournament there in the summer.

© 2017 KIII-TV