KIII
Close

Texas A & M Corpus Christi Commencement Ceremony

KIII 11:59 AM. CDT May 13, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - TAMU-CC students are walking the stage at the American Bank Center today for graduation. There are approximately 1,100 students going through commencement today.

Congratulations to all the grads! 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories