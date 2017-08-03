Texas A&M campaign to distribute Zika virus prevention kits

With one confirmed human case of Zika virus in the Coastal Bend this year, along with some other cases around South Texas, a new pilot program created by the Texas A&M System is aimed at reducing the spread of the virus.

Organizers of the program, called Texas A&M Healthy South Texas, say there are two ways to prevent the spread -- avoid mosquito bites, and safe sex.

Kiii News Reporter Heather Gustafson looked into some kits they are using to promote the campaign, which contain mosquito repellant and condoms.

