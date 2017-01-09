KIII
Texas A&M committee to conduct search for new TAMUCC president

KIII Staff , KIII 11:00 AM. CST January 09, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp announced Monday that a 15-member committee has been formed to conduct a national search for the 11th president of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

The committee includes two members of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents and representation from the faculty, students and administrators at TAMUCC, as well as several community leaders. The search committee will screen and interview candidates over the next several weeks and is charged with recommending three finalists to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

By the beginning of the fall semester, the Regents expect to have a campus leader in place to succeed President Flavius Killebrew, who retired Dec. 31. Dr. Kelly Quintanilla is serving as the interim president.

The members of the search committee are as follows:

Charles Schwartz
Chairman, Presidential Search Advisory Committee
Member, Board of Regents
The Texas A&M University System

Bill Mahomes
Member, Board of Regents
The Texas A&M University System

Josh Ozymy
Associate Professor of Political Science
Speaker, Faculty Senate

Gregory Buck
Associate Professor of Biology

Frank Lucido
Professor, Department of Teacher Education
Member, Chancellor’s Academy of Teacher Educators

Jennifer Pollack
Assistant Professor of Marine Biology

Don Albrecht
Vice President for Student Engagement & Success

Margaret Dechant
Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management

Libby Averyt
Publisher, Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Reuben Bonilla
Attorney and Community Leader

Barbara Canales
Attorney and Community Leader

Rosie Collin
Community Relations Director, Port of Corpus Christi

Nelda Martinez
Business Leader and former Mayor

Catherine Susser
Community Volunteer and Business Leader

Garrett Ransom
Student Body President
Ex Officio

Assisting the search committee will be James Hallmark, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, and Laurie Wilder and Porsha Williams, consultants with Parker Executive Search, an Atlanta-based search firm.

(© 2017 KIII)


