Texas A&M committee to conduct search for new TAMUCC president

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp announced Monday that a 15-member committee has been formed to conduct a national search for the 11th president of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

The committee includes two members of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents and representation from the faculty, students and administrators at TAMUCC, as well as several community leaders. The search committee will screen and interview candidates over the next several weeks and is charged with recommending three finalists to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

By the beginning of the fall semester, the Regents expect to have a campus leader in place to succeed President Flavius Killebrew, who retired Dec. 31. Dr. Kelly Quintanilla is serving as the interim president.

The members of the search committee are as follows:

Charles Schwartz

Chairman, Presidential Search Advisory Committee

Member, Board of Regents

The Texas A&M University System

Bill Mahomes

Member, Board of Regents

The Texas A&M University System

Josh Ozymy

Associate Professor of Political Science

Speaker, Faculty Senate

Gregory Buck

Associate Professor of Biology

Frank Lucido

Professor, Department of Teacher Education

Member, Chancellor’s Academy of Teacher Educators

Jennifer Pollack

Assistant Professor of Marine Biology

Don Albrecht

Vice President for Student Engagement & Success

Margaret Dechant

Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management

Libby Averyt

Publisher, Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Reuben Bonilla

Attorney and Community Leader

Barbara Canales

Attorney and Community Leader

Rosie Collin

Community Relations Director, Port of Corpus Christi

Nelda Martinez

Business Leader and former Mayor

Catherine Susser

Community Volunteer and Business Leader

Garrett Ransom

Student Body President

Ex Officio

Assisting the search committee will be James Hallmark, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, and Laurie Wilder and Porsha Williams, consultants with Parker Executive Search, an Atlanta-based search firm.

