Texas A&M committee to conduct search for new TAMUCC president

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp announced Monday that a 15-member committee has been formed to conduct a national search for the 11th president of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
The committee includes two members of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents and representation from the faculty, students and administrators at TAMUCC, as well as several community leaders. The search committee will screen and interview candidates over the next several weeks and is charged with recommending three finalists to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.
By the beginning of the fall semester, the Regents expect to have a campus leader in place to succeed President Flavius Killebrew, who retired Dec. 31. Dr. Kelly Quintanilla is serving as the interim president.
The members of the search committee are as follows:
Charles Schwartz
Chairman, Presidential Search Advisory Committee
Member, Board of Regents
The Texas A&M University System
Bill Mahomes
Member, Board of Regents
The Texas A&M University System
Josh Ozymy
Associate Professor of Political Science
Speaker, Faculty Senate
Gregory Buck
Associate Professor of Biology
Frank Lucido
Professor, Department of Teacher Education
Member, Chancellor’s Academy of Teacher Educators
Jennifer Pollack
Assistant Professor of Marine Biology
Don Albrecht
Vice President for Student Engagement & Success
Margaret Dechant
Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management
Libby Averyt
Publisher, Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Reuben Bonilla
Attorney and Community Leader
Barbara Canales
Attorney and Community Leader
Rosie Collin
Community Relations Director, Port of Corpus Christi
Nelda Martinez
Business Leader and former Mayor
Catherine Susser
Community Volunteer and Business Leader
Garrett Ransom
Student Body President
Ex Officio
Assisting the search committee will be James Hallmark, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, and Laurie Wilder and Porsha Williams, consultants with Parker Executive Search, an Atlanta-based search firm.
