Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Hosts Harte of the Gulf Film Competition

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Texas A&M Corpus Christi hosted the Harte of the Gulf Film Competition Saturday morning. The event was free to the public, and took place in the Lonestar Ballroom of the University Center.

The competition will included fun for the entire family. Attendees had the chance to screen 13 new films from the Gulf of Mexico region, as well as participate in interactive activities.

The goal of the event was to engage the Gulf of Mexico community through education and film, and to showcase the works of local filmmakers.

