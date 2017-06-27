Texas A&M Corpus Christi nursing students volunteer in Laredo

LAREDO (KIII NEWS) - A group of nursing students from Texas A&M Corpus Christi are currently in Laredo this week to help families who live in Colonias. The student volunteers are with the University's College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

They joined more than 200 US Army personnel to provide health care, vision screenings, dental care, and other services to help improve the quality of life for folks there. The experience is said to help the students take the skills they learned in the classroom and use it in the real world.

