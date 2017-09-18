System.Object

Texas A&M University-Kingsville plans to host a ground breaking ceremony for their new music building tomorrow morning. A 60-million dollar state grant is helping them triple the size of their current music building that was erected in 1959. Tomorrow's ground breaking will show the plans for the 90-thousand square foot facility. More than 200 students and 30 faculty are currently housed in the old music building but are looking forward to the modern improvements that come with a new structure.

