Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Hosts 20 Hispanic Heritage Month Events

TAMU-CC is hosting more than 20 events for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Olivia Santos, KIII 9:35 AM. CDT September 14, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is hosting more than 20 events for Hispanic Heritage Month. Expect local musicians, artists, and activists to take part in the event. The Island University plans to kick-off the month long celebration today from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, click here for a full list of events to be held all month long. 

