Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi shows off largest class of summer grads

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Graduates at Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi walked the stage during their summer commencement ceremony Saturday at the American Bank Center.

579 students from five colleges graduated, making this the largest summer commencement ceremony in the University's nearly 70 year history.

Editorial Page Editor Emeritus of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times and Islander Alumnus, Nick Jimenez stood before the graduates as this years commencement speaker.

© 2017 KIII-TV