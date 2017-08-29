Close Texas Congressman Blake Farenthold gives update FEMA assistance for residents Mr. Farenthold stops by First Edition and urges Coastal Bend Residents to file for disaster relief now. DisasterRecovery.gov Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:02 AM. CDT August 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Mr. Farenthold stops by First Edition and urges Coastal Bend Residents to file for disaster relief now. DisasterRecovery.gov © 2017 KIII-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS RAW: First look at Hurricane Harvey damage in Port Aransas KHOU Live Video Port Aransas residents look at damage Aransas Pass, Texas, drone footage; Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 RAW: Damage in Rockport's Key Allegro subdivision CCPD: Rumors of looting untrue National Guard hands out MREs to residents Catastrophic Damage to Port Aransas Family of 6 drowns inside van Portland homeowners send warning More Stories President Trump takes off on trip to Texas coast,… Aug 29, 2017, 8:32 a.m. Texas Cares - Donate Aug 27, 2017, 8:45 p.m. Refugio family returns to a home in ruins Aug 28, 2017, 10:57 p.m.
