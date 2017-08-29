KIII
Close

Texas Congressman Blake Farenthold gives update FEMA assistance for residents

Mr. Farenthold stops by First Edition and urges Coastal Bend Residents to file for disaster relief now. DisasterRecovery.gov

Kristin Diaz, KIII 9:02 AM. CDT August 29, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - Mr. Farenthold stops by First Edition and urges Coastal Bend Residents to file for disaster relief now. DisasterRecovery.gov

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories