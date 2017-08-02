Texas cow could have possible career with legendary rock band Kiss

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Moo-ve over Gene Simmons, there's a new rockstar in town and she just so happens to live here in Texas. Meet Genie, named after the Kiss bass guitarist. The four-day old calf has become an internet sensation! The bovine doppleganer's markings quickly drew comparisions to Simmons, who's famous for his long tongue and black and white face paint. Just one day after Genie's birth, the Central Texas tourism resouce Hill Country Visitor shared a Facebook post calling out the calf's resemblance. Since then, Genie's story has been shared around the world and even by the band themselves.

