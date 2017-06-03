Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License Center changes hours

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi's Driver's License Center is changing its hours.

The 3506 Twin River Blvd locations will limit its hours starting Monday.

The new hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of Tuesday when the offices will be open until 6 p.m.

This business decision and cost control measure at select offices will reduce increasing overtime costs.

DPS reminds drivers that the Twin River location has convenient technology that allows customers to get in line before they arrive at the office.

https://www.dps.texas.gov/driverlicense/getinline.aspx?location=3552

