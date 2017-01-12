Texas educators unhappy with new school grading system

GREGORY-PORTLAND (KIII NEWS) - A new grading system to judge Texas schools is getting mixed reactions this week. Many districts are speaking out against it, while others say it's a great way to hold public schools accountable.

Kiii News Reporter Heather Gustafson went Live from the Gregory-Portland Independent School District's board meeting with the details.

Each August, the Texas Education Agency issues accountability ratings. Right now the system is basically a pass or fail system, but lawmakers passed a bill last legislative session that now forces the agency to use a new A-F grading system to rate schools, and not everyone is happy about it.

A test run of the grading was released for the 2015-16 school year. The Agency graded each school in the district on five different domains, and then combined those into an overall rating. The domains include:

- Student achievement

- Student growth

- Closing achievement gaps

- Post-secondary readiness

- Community engagement

As an example, Gregory-Portland's high school received a C in student achievement but an F in student growth.

Earlier this week, a group of teachers from North Texas United said they think the system is a way to make public schools look bad. Supporters of the A-F system, however, said it is simpler and provides more transparency.

Superintendents said they will vigorously lobby against anything that they feel hurts public education.

The new grading system may not take effect at all. One week ago a state representative filed a bill to repeal it.

