Texas House to vote on military windfarm protection

Senate Bill 277 seeks to prohibit cities or counties from giving tax abatements to wind farms that are build within 25 nautical miles of a military aircraft base. It is set to be voted on Monday evening in the Texas House.

Michael Gibson, KIII 5:54 PM. CDT May 22, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Senate Bill 277 seeks to prohibit cities or counties from giving tax abatements to wind farms that are build within 25 nautical miles of a military aircraft base. It is set to be voted on Monday evening in the Texas House.

Kiii News Reporter Michael Gibson looked into SB-277 and came back with more details on how it could affect the Coastal Bend.

