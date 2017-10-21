Texas Jazz Festival expected to draw thousands of folks this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you are looking to sit back and listen to some sweet jazz, you are in luck! The 57th annual Texas Jazz Festival continues Saturday over at Heritage Park. The event is the longest running free jazz festival in the country.



Thousands of folks are expected to attend the three day festival which began Friday night. The event will showcase 60 bands on four different stages, as well as food and craft vendors.

The best part, admission is absolutely free.

3 News is a proud sponsor of the event.

The Texas Jazz Fest continues through Sunday. For more information, go to texasjazz-fest.org.

